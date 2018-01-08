The eThekwini Municipality will erect steel cages around city bridges in an effort to stifle rock-throwing attacks.

They had been travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger when a rock thrown from a bridge tore through their car. The rock ripped through the windshield and hit Amina - the force of impact causing her seat to fly back‚ hitting her brother.

A spate of similar attacks have followed‚ with a man injured on Saturday night when his car was hit by a falling rock in the same spot the siblings were attacked.

A reward of more than R250‚000 for information leading to the arrest of the attackers has been posted by the public.

A Ballito woman‚ Alicia Cilliers was travelling on the N2 when a group of men pelted her car with rocks last Thursday morning.

One of the missiles‚ which she maintains was aimed at her windshield‚ smashed her passenger window. She was alone at the time and continued driving.