Parliamentary sub-committee to deliberate on draft rules dealing with removal of a president

Parliament’s rules review sub-committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday to deliberate on a draft procedure for implementing section 89(1) of the Constitution which deals with the removal of a president.

This follows the Constitutional Court’s judgment handed down on December 29 that the National Assembly had failed to put in place proper rules regulating a procedure for section 89(1) of the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court ordered the National Assembly to make such rules without delay to initiate a process under section 89(1)‚ in terms of the newly developed rules.