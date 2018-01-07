Gauteng traffic cop nabbed for alleged corruption

“The arrest followed a complaint received through the RTMC's hotline with allegations that the officer was removing motor vehicle licence discs and taking driving licences from motorists on the pretext that they had committed a traffic offence.

“The victims would then allegedly be instructed to deliver a sum of money ranging from R1‚500 to the officer at the regional offices of the provincial traffic department in exchange for their documents‚” the RTMC said.

It said a number of driving licences and motor vehicle discs were found during a search conducted at the traffic officer’s offices.

“Attempts will now be made to obtain statements from owners of these documents.”