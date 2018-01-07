About 17‚000 learners whose parents applied on time for their admission to Gauteng schools are yet to be placed but the provincial department of education has assured parents that all those that applied for admission for 2018 will be placed.

Panyaza Lesufi‚ Gauteng MEC for education‚ on Sunday said 22‚921 late applications were received towards the end of 2017‚ adding that to date 8‚865 learners from this group have been placed leaving a balance of 14‚056.

This means that about 31‚000 learners in total still need to be placed. “However‚ we urge parents to accept offers of placement from schools with available space. Many of the schools in Gauteng are full and cannot accept any more learners. It is expected that some parents will apply for the first time as schools reopen. Such applicants will be placed where there is space‚” he said.

Lesufi said officials at the admission centres will record the new applications and submit them to head office for aggregation.

He however said that due to the additional financial cost of accepting additional learners‚ his department had to consult with the Provincial Treasury to provide additional financial resources. Lesufi said parents applying late will be notified in due course on the status of their application.