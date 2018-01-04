South Africa

‘You should have seen it coming’ – Motshekga to pupils with bad marks

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 04 January 2018 - 16:18
Angie Motshekga
Image: Trevor Samson

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga condemned the Congress of South African students (Cosas) for opposing the publishing of matric results in newspapers.

Motshekga was talking at a breakfast meeting with 21 pupils from five provinces who are 2017 top achievers at Radisson Blu in Sandton this morning.

Earlier this week Cosas threatened to petrol bomb all the newspaper houses that published matric results on Friday as they claimed it contributes to pupils committing suicide.

The statement was however apparently later withdrawn.

"Matric results are not an overnight thing. If you don't appear in the paper you should have seen it coming. It did not happen overnight. You should have known about your progress already during the preliminary examinations in September last year" Motshekga said.

There was excitement on the faces of the top achievers who attended the breakfast with their parents. The pupils also had an opportunity to take pictures with the minister.

"Today we have the best brains of the country. The best that will take our country forward and we are counting on you to make our country work. We are proud of you as a nation. I am confident that you are the leaders of tomorrow‚" Motshekga said.

The top achievers will be honoured on Thursday afternoon during the official announcement of the 2017 matric results.

