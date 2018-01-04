The family of a toddler who died while seeking medical help on Christmas Eve in Ekurhuleni has called on parliament to investigate the circumstances around her death.

"We are very hurt. This needs to go to parliament. Parliament needs to investigate why paramedics did not do their job‚" said Ayanda Klaas‚ the uncle of three-year-old Latoya‚ at her memorial service at Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong on Thursday.

"If it was not for their negligence‚ the child would still be alive. I'm bleeding‚ Latoya's parents are bleeding‚ because the health department failed to do its job. They failed us."

Latoya’s mother‚ Nontombi Gwam‚ said previously that she first took her daughter‚ who was ill‚ to Daveyton Main Clinic but claimed that she was unable to find appropriate help. She then went to a private doctor and afterwards‚ when the child became restless‚ took her to Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng‚ known as Pastor Mboro.

Motsoeneng prayed for the child and called for an ambulance. When the ambulance finally arrived‚ there were arguments between Mboro and paramedics. The details of what happened at the church are under investigation.

Mavis Lungu‚ a teacher at the creche Latoya attended‚ described her as a quiet child.