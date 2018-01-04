It is not going to be an easy year for local government in 2018 as municipalities face yet another tough season of wage negotiations.

If not managed properly‚ a standoff could lead to strikes and the collapse of services across the country.

The unions are demanding: - A single-year agreement; - An across-the-board 15% salary increase or R3‚155‚ whichever is greater; - R2‚000 housing allowance for all employees; - R10‚000 minimum wage for all municipal workers; and - All benefits and conditions of service linked to salaries to increase by the same percentage as the across-the-board salary increase.

Negotiations at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council did not result in a wage agreement in the last quarter of 2017 and talks will continue at the beginning of the year.

If no agreement is reached‚ residents will have to find new ways of dealing with refuse collection‚ potholes and all other basic services provided in municipalities.