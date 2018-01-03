Her father is often lauded for his achievements‚ but now it is the turn of Durban matriculant Maseeha Bhorat who secured eight distinctions in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.

The daughter of foetal specialist Dr Ismail Bhorat‚ acclaimed for his groundbreaking research and breakthrough surgeries to save unborn babies‚ still "can't believe" her results.

"I was hoping for the best. It's surreal. I still can't believe it‚" the excited Crawford La Lucia matriculant said. With medicine running in the family‚ Maseeha plans to follow in her parents' and siblings' footsteps.

Her two sisters are already doctors‚ while her other two siblings are studying medicine and her mother Nazreen is a pharmacist.

"I had grown up with all of these stories about saving lives and helping people and I just fell in love with it. It was not as much of a decision as it was a calling‚" said Maseeha.