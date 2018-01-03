Getting into the habit of learning well‚ solid support from his parents and sports were some of the ingredients that transformed Nicholas Brinkmann into a top matriculant at St John’s College.

Brinkmann‚ 18‚ of Emmarentia in Johannesburg‚ got nine distinctions in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) examinations.

He was one of 19 students at St John’s College who were placed among the top 1% of the IEB candidates per subject. He got into the highest echelons in seven of his nine distinctions.

These were for English home language‚ history‚ Latin‚ mathematics‚ physical science‚ advanced programme English and advanced programme maths.

“I spent my whole high school career just trying to learn everything well. In a sense you could say that my whole high school career has led up to my performance in matric.

“Everything that I did at Grade 8 to 11 … has helped me to be very interested in the work that I do. It also helped me to create a habit of learning well‚ which has contributed to how I treated my matric programme."

Brinkmann said during his matric year he would wake up at 6am because he was not much of a morning person. “I’m more of a night person. I would [rather] stay awake a little bit late at night to get work done than wake up [earlier] in the morning. That worked better for me‚” he said.

He would arrive home in the afternoon‚ ensure that he had some time with his parents and watch some television. There were days he had to put in extra hours to complete assignments and projects but he “generally” got to sleep between 10:30pm and 11pm.