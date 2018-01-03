The Independent Examination Board (IEB) exam results‚ which were released at midnight‚ reveal that:

• The pass rate went up slightly to 98.76% compared to last year’s 98.67%.

• 88.59% of those who passed qualified to apply to start a university degree in what is known as a bachelor's pass.

• 8.96% of those who wrote qualified to do a diploma at a college.

• 1.30% received a standard or "higher certificate" pass.

• 11 464 full-time and 666 part-time pupils wrote the exams.

• 212 schools in South Africa‚ Mozambique‚ Namibia and Swaziland wrote the IEB exams.