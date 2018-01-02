Two climbers die on Table Mountain

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded overnight to reach three climbers involved in an accident – two of whom were later declared dead – below the upper cable car station on Table Mountain.

Hundreds of tourists waited on top of the mountain for hours as rescuers used the cable car to reach the trio who were reportedly climbing Arrow Final.

“There are two climbers dangling from ropes below the upper cable station at least 150 meters down. A third person‚ also on a controlled rope‚ is administering CPR to one of the persons‚” said Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesman Johan Marais on Monday evening.