Butcher-knife-wielding Jappie Maako is not called "the slaughterer" for nothing in his village of Maphotla in Mpumalanga.

Since graduating from his one-year apprenticeship under local master slaughterer Tlharitjhi Matlala in December 2016‚ he has brought down about 21 bulls and cows for various rituals and ceremonies in the deeply traditional area.

Slaughtering is central to rituals and ceremonies of the mainly Ndebele people in the former KwaNdebele homeland‚ about 150km north east of Pretoria‚ but not everyone can bring down a bull.

This is where Maako's bloody expertise comes in.

"I am unemployed and I have a skill that is in demand in this area. For R150 I kill the cow or bull. If I kill and then do the full skinning and dismembering‚ I charge R250‚" he said.

He first single-handedly brought down a bull on his own‚ without the watchful eye of his master‚ on December 16 2016.