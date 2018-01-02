South Africa

Police kill man in Jo’burg

By Timeslive - 02 January 2018 - 08:53
Police spokesman Kay Makhubela said:
Police spokesman Kay Makhubela said: "People were fighting … when police intervened. The man tried to attack them and retaliate and shot back."
Image: ISTOCK

Policeman fatally shot a man in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ in the early of New Year’s Day.

Police spokesman Kay Makhubela said: "People were fighting … when police intervened. The man tried to attack them and retaliate and shot back."

He said police were investigating the shooting.

Makhubela said that Hillbrow was rather quiet last night.

Two people who had been stabbed were sent to a hospital.

Police also found a shack on fire inside a building. "People went to the building with the purpose of conducting of an operation. They couldn't go in because of smoke all over the building.

Durban metro police red-faced over drunk driving bungle

Durban’s metro police could face lawsuits from motorists prosecuted for drunk driving.
News
2 days ago

Four inmates dead, 36 missing in Nigeria jail break: police

Four inmates were killed and 36 went missing on Wednesday when wardens shot at fleeing prisoners in a bid to thwart a jail break in southern Nigeria, ...
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X