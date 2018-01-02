IEB matric results are out: check yours now

The results have been announced for the 2017 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.

How it works: Simply enter your exam number in the box at the top of the page and you'll get an instant reply showing your results and any distinctions.

The results are brought to you in partnership with Damelin Correspondence College.

The 2017 pass rate is 98.76%, up from 98.67% last year. Of those candidates who passed, 88.5% (87.61% in 2016) achieved entry to degree study; 8.96% (9.83% in 2016) qualified for entry to diploma study; and 1.3% (1.23% in 2016) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.

A total of 11,464 full-time and 666 part-time candidates from 212 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the IEB exams in October and November 2017 – an increase from 2016, when there were 11,022 full-time and 703 part-time candidates.