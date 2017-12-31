Real-life political drama opens new chapter for books in SA

Books are back. That’s the verdict of retailers after a year that saw rising sales driven by real-life political drama.

Whether it was an exposé of the allegedly dodgy tax records of Number One‚ gaffes from a television personality or details of Nelson Mandela’s final months alive‚ South Africans were treated to a smorgasbord of literary offerings in 2017.

Book shops said they had seen a spike in sales which could point towards more people reading books than they have for a while.

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw’s The President’s Keepers topped the list of books that caught the country’s attention – and even triggered a lawsuit by the South African Revenue Service and an investigation by the Hawks.