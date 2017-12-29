Timothy Wright commented: “Excellent. This bloke will hopefully have a long and happy career in which he serves the people of this country. Goodness knows we need intelligent and learned people in the right places.”

But on Thursday 28-year-old Mekuto tweeted: “Yesterday I decided to count my employment applications for 2017 and these amounted to 23. Received no interview in all‚ with 4 years working experience‚ over 20 research outputs and 6 student supervision accompanied by a doctoral degree.” He added: “Gonna do a Post-doctoral fellowship at UJ in January for a year. City of Cape Town issue was just political grandstanding. Their offer was an insult. Will keep looking though.”

Xolani Koyana‚ spokesman for De Lille‚ said they took ''great exception" to his claims and said Mekuto was given a ''genuine opportunity'' to work in a programme with other recent graduates with PhDs. The offer was ''an induction period'' before he could be appointed to a suitable position in line with his qualifications.

Instead‚ Konyana said he took up an offer to do a postdoctoral fellowship at CPUT.

"He recently confirmed to the Mayor's office that he is being paid by the National Research Foundation‚'' said Konyana.