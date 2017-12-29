Three political parties react to ConCourt’s Zuma judgment

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (Cope) had this to say about Friday’s Constitutional Court judgment on the failure by the National Assembly to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable

EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee

“The Economic Freedom Fighters welcomes the majority judgment of the Constitutional Court.

“We look forward to the National Assembly reconvening very soon to actually develop the necessary rules and hold the president accountable. He must come and give evidence similar to that of the SABC inquiry. We will be calling for witnesses.”

Gardee said “the constitutional delinquent Mr Zuma” would in no time be scrutinised.

“We need to be in Parliament in no less than 30 days before the State of the Nation Address of 2018.”