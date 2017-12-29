Limpopo businessman and assistant hijacked‚ beaten‚ murdered.

Police are involved in a manhunt for the killers of a Limpopo businessman and his assistant who were hijacked and brutally beaten.

Salim Vali Patel‚ 44‚ from Tzaneen‚ a businessman in Dzumeri village outside Giyani and Victor Baloyi‚ 31‚ from Rwanda village outside Tzaneen were reported missing on December 27.

They disappeared while travelling from Giyani to Nwajaheni.