Limpopo businessman and assistant hijacked‚ beaten‚ murdered

By Staff Reporter - 29 December 2017 - 12:07
Police are involved in a manhunt for the killers of a Limpopo businessman and his assistant who were hijacked and brutally beaten.

Salim Vali Patel‚ 44‚ from Tzaneen‚ a businessman in Dzumeri village outside Giyani and Victor Baloyi‚ 31‚ from Rwanda village outside Tzaneen were reported missing on December 27.

They disappeared while travelling from Giyani to Nwajaheni.

“The matter was reported to the police and a joint search operation ensued until their lifeless bodies were found (on Thursday) with signs of brutal assaults in the bushes between Morudjie and Mavele villages outside Tzaneen‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Police appealed to anyone who could assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Colonel Cecil Machimana on 082 451 7181 or on the crime stop number 0860 010 111.

