Police rescue teen forced into marriage.

Eastern Cape police have rescued a 14-year-old girl being forced into a marriage allegedly arranged by her mother and uncles. The practice is known as ukuthwala.

The girl‚ who cannot be named because she is underage‚ was allegedly being forced into a union with a 26-year-old mineworker from KuMvezo near Qunu in the Eastern Cape. The family is alleged to have received seven cattle for lobola.

She was rescued on Christmas Eve.