South Africa

Domestic helper found dead at workplace

By Staff Writer - 23 December 2017 - 07:37
A woman‚ believed to be in her 40s‚ was found dead this afternoon in a residence in Elardus Park in Pretoria East‚ ER24 said on Friday.

Paramedics and local security were called after the homeowners returned to their residence and found the body of their domestic worker lying on the floor.

She had been dead for some time‚ ER24 said.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚" the paramedic service said.

X