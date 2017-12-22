Among the grievances was an accusation that the group dismissed the 23 employees when they protested against unilateral changes to their shifts and working hours.

As a solution‚ the workers demand the unconditional reinstatement of the Sandton 23.

Union leaders from Game‚ Makro and Pick n Pay protested in solidarity with the Shoprite employees.

A statement read by Constance Mlambo‚ Wits regional treasurer of the South African Commercial‚ Catering and Allied Workers' Union (Saccawu)‚ said many women found themselves in compromising and unsafe situations on their way to and from work.

"A female worker in Dube was gang-raped on the way from work ... a female worker from Protea Glen was gang-raped‚ also on the way from work.

"A female worker waiting for taxi/transport around 4am in Durban was robbed by two thugs. One of the robbers ran off and the other remained holding her at knifepoint and tried to rape her. The female fought back and in the process the thug was killed‚" said Mlambo.