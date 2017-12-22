A Cape Town action group has slammed the City of Cape Town’s proposed water tariff.

“Cape Town residents are standing together to oppose the drought charge the City of Cape Town is planning to impose from 01 February 2018‚” said STOP COCT Action Group in a statement.

The drought charge is based on the value of residents’ properties and moves away from a consumption-based charge for water.

“In 2017 the City of Cape Town already approved a similar daily surcharge on electricity which will add around R250 to an electricity bill before a light was switched on. The city is generally moving away from a consumption-based tariff system for both electricity and water‚” the organisation said.

“The additional water/electricity charges will add a whopping R500 to a property owner’s municipal account in the form of a tax.”

The City of Cape Town’s decision to hold the public participation process over the festive season when people are away deprives residents the opportunity to comment on it‚ STOP COCT said.

“The Public Participation process runs from 5 December 2017 to 12 January 2018. We at STOP COCT are of the opinion that it is underhanded tactics on behalf of the City and we encourage all residents to get involved now before the closing date of 12 January 2018.”

The new charge will be aimed at residents whose houses are valued at more than R400‚000. Businesses with properties valued at more than R50‚000 will also have to pay the levy. Homeowners whose houses are valued at R600‚000 will pay R35 a month.