Due to shortages of chemicals used to keep the water suitable for healthy bathing and swimming‚ some City of Johannesburg pools are being closed‚ MMC for Community Development‚ Nonhlanhla Sifumba‚ said on Thursday.

The affected pools are: Florida Lake‚ Sydenham‚ Eastbank in Alexandra‚ Roodepoort and Davidvsonville. "Whilst this is regrettable as it deprives the residents of the affected areas access to the pools‚ I would like to assure the residents that this closure is done to ensure the health and safety of the bathers‚" the MMC said‚ adding it was important to protect city residents from any potential harm or hazard.

"The procurement process for the chemicals is almost complete‚ and should be concluded by the end of this week.

"The delays in the procurement process were caused by among others the open tender process on which the department embarked on to buy the pool chemicals.

"The current administration in the City promised the residents a clean government that conducts its business in a transparent and fair manner to ensure equal opportunity to all legitimate business people that want to conduct business with the City.

"The department is working tirelessly to ensure that a qualifying service provider is appointed at the earliest possible time so that the pool chemicals can be ordered before the suppliers close down for holidays.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to the affected residents‚ and to assure them that no effort is spared to ensure that all of the City’s pools are in perfect working order for the enjoyment of the people of Joburg‚" said Sifumba.