The newly elected National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC was announced at the close of the 54th National Elective Conference on Thursday morning.

The announcement‚ which was delayed on Wednesday‚ took place after Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first speech as ANC president. Ramaphosa emerged as the party's new president on Monday after defeating ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Here is the list of the ANC members elected to the NEC‚ the party's highest decision-making body between conferences:

1. Zweli Mkhize 2. Lindiwe Zulu 3. Regina Mohaule

4. David Masondo 5. Malusi Gigaba 6. Ronald Lamola

7. Violet Siwela 8. Zizi Kodwa 9. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

10. Obed Bapela 11. Tito Mboweni 12. Lindiwe Sisulu

13. Bheki Cele 14. Fikile Mbalula 15. Thoko Didiza

16. Sdumo Dlamini 17. Bathabile Dlamini 18. Senzo Mchunu

19. Pravin Gordhan 20. Naledi Pandor 21. Alvin Botes

22. Zingiswa Losi 23. Jackson Mthembu 24. Phumulo Masualle

25. Pule Mabe 26. Sifiso Buthelezi 27. Mduduzi Manana

28. Aaron Motsoaledi 29. Thandi Modise 30. Bongani Bongo

31. Enoch Godongwana 32. Nomvula Mokonyane 33. Baleka Mbete

34. Derek Hanekom 35. Mondli Gungubele 36. Jeff Radebe

37. Edna Molewa 38. Collen Maine 39. Nathi Mthethwa

40. Tina Joemat-Pettersson 41. Nkenke Kekana 42. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

43. Angie Motshekga 44. David Mahlobo 45. Ruth Bhengu

46. Mosebenzi Zwane 47. Pinky Kekana 48. Nocawe Mafu

49. Joe Maswanganyi 50. Tony Yengeni 51. Joel Netshitenzhe

52. Dakota Lekgoete 53. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula 54. Noxolo Kiviet

55. Ngoako Ramatlhodi 56. Mathole Motshekga 57. Sibongile Besani

58. Dikeledi Magadzi 59. Thabang Makwetla 60. Siyabonga Cwele

61. Barbara Creecy 62. Mildred Oliphant 63. Mmamoloko "Nkhensani" Kubayi

64. Tandi Mahambehlala 65. Nokuzola Capa 66. Susan Shabangu

67. Pinky Moloi 68. Beauty Dlulane 69. Pamela Tshwete

70. Thokozile Xasa 71. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba 72. Nomaindia Mfeketo

73. Hlengiwe Mkhize 74. Pemmy Majodina 75. Faith Muthambi

76. Rejoice Mabudafhasi 77. Candith Mashego 78. Cindy Tshikunga

79. Gwen Ramokgopa 80. Sylvia Lucas