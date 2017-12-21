#ANC54: These are the 80 members elected to the NEC
The newly elected National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ANC was announced at the close of the 54th National Elective Conference on Thursday morning.
The announcement‚ which was delayed on Wednesday‚ took place after Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first speech as ANC president. Ramaphosa emerged as the party's new president on Monday after defeating ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Here is the list of the ANC members elected to the NEC‚ the party's highest decision-making body between conferences:
1. Zweli Mkhize 2. Lindiwe Zulu 3. Regina Mohaule
4. David Masondo 5. Malusi Gigaba 6. Ronald Lamola
7. Violet Siwela 8. Zizi Kodwa 9. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
10. Obed Bapela 11. Tito Mboweni 12. Lindiwe Sisulu
13. Bheki Cele 14. Fikile Mbalula 15. Thoko Didiza
16. Sdumo Dlamini 17. Bathabile Dlamini 18. Senzo Mchunu
19. Pravin Gordhan 20. Naledi Pandor 21. Alvin Botes
22. Zingiswa Losi 23. Jackson Mthembu 24. Phumulo Masualle
25. Pule Mabe 26. Sifiso Buthelezi 27. Mduduzi Manana
28. Aaron Motsoaledi 29. Thandi Modise 30. Bongani Bongo
31. Enoch Godongwana 32. Nomvula Mokonyane 33. Baleka Mbete
34. Derek Hanekom 35. Mondli Gungubele 36. Jeff Radebe
37. Edna Molewa 38. Collen Maine 39. Nathi Mthethwa
40. Tina Joemat-Pettersson 41. Nkenke Kekana 42. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
43. Angie Motshekga 44. David Mahlobo 45. Ruth Bhengu
46. Mosebenzi Zwane 47. Pinky Kekana 48. Nocawe Mafu
49. Joe Maswanganyi 50. Tony Yengeni 51. Joel Netshitenzhe
52. Dakota Lekgoete 53. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula 54. Noxolo Kiviet
55. Ngoako Ramatlhodi 56. Mathole Motshekga 57. Sibongile Besani
58. Dikeledi Magadzi 59. Thabang Makwetla 60. Siyabonga Cwele
61. Barbara Creecy 62. Mildred Oliphant 63. Mmamoloko "Nkhensani" Kubayi
64. Tandi Mahambehlala 65. Nokuzola Capa 66. Susan Shabangu
67. Pinky Moloi 68. Beauty Dlulane 69. Pamela Tshwete
70. Thokozile Xasa 71. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba 72. Nomaindia Mfeketo
73. Hlengiwe Mkhize 74. Pemmy Majodina 75. Faith Muthambi
76. Rejoice Mabudafhasi 77. Candith Mashego 78. Cindy Tshikunga
79. Gwen Ramokgopa 80. Sylvia Lucas