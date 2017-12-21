ANC instructs government to start nationalising Reserve Bank

The ANC has instructed government to begin the process of nationalising the South African Reserve Bank.

The final decision on the matter was taken at the national conference of the governing party on Wednesday‚ which would see government owning 100% of the bank's shares instead of the current arrangement where these are held by a number of private shareholders.

The party has now mandated government to develop a proposal to ensure full public ownership in a way that “does not benefit private shareholder speculators”.

Conference delegates repeated a view held at the policy conference that it was a historic anomaly that there were private shareholders of the Reserve Bank.