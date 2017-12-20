The second thing we’ve learned is that the ANC has not been hijacked by sinister elements.

This hijack story‚ you will recall‚ has been the popular narrative over the last few years. It’s been popular because it is fundamentally reassuring: hijackers‚ for all the fear and disruption the sow‚ are always a tiny minority‚ which offers the possibility of a quick and relatively bloodless end to the standoff. The ANC‚ we’ve been told‚ will go back to being the progressive force it once was as soon as it shrugs off these few villains.

The events of the last few days have ended that story once and for all. I stand open to correction but‚ by my count‚ Cyril Ramaphosa’s slate received a total of 14‚083 votes while Atul‚ sorry‚ I mean Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s slate received 14‚080. (They were competing in different races‚ but it’s worth noting that David Mabuza received more votes than Ramaphosa.) Even if my tally is out by a few hundred‚ these numbers reveal a party that is 50% rotten. If the ANC was a person and corruption was gangrene‚ we’d be reading last rites.

Some of the country’s best analysts have suggested that Ramaphosa will soon start cracking whips and possibly heads. I hope they are right. It would make a welcome change from the smiling‚ waving cardboard cut-out that stood propped in a corner while the Zuma regime hollowed out the country.

After this week’s results‚ however‚ it’s clear that the ANC (at least in its current condition) doesn’t need a stern taskmaster. Unless Ramaphosa is about to reveal supernatural powers of courage‚ determination and persuasiveness‚ what the ANC needs right now is a priest‚ an undertaker and a headstone.