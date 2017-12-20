Votes dispute nearly spoils Cyril's big day

The agency admitted the blunder during a meeting with the elective conference steering committee, which is chaired by new national chairman Gwede Mantashe and

also comprises chairpersons of the provinces.

An insider said there were two figures at the centre of the controversy. It is the 68 which appeared in the records of each candidate "as a number of

delegates who failed to vote".

There were also 63 ANC members who were bused to Nasrec, assuming that they were delegates to the conference even though they were not on the credentials report.

"These were people whose branches failed the verification process. Both sets of delegates couldn't have been part of the conference register.

"The 68 chose not to vote and the 63 did not qualify to be part of the conference," the source said.

"This simply means there was no reason to doubt the conference credentials and outcomes of the election," the source added.