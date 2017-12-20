The home affairs department says it is still experiencing problems with its Live Capture System and cannot issue smart card IDs and new passports.

This‚ according to the department‚ is due to problems on the Home Affairs National Identification System (HANIS) which have affected turnaround times in some of its offices.

“We are operating on back-up. We have not gone back to our primary system. All our offices are providing services. We are‚ however‚ not able to issue smart cards and the new passports‚” said David Hlabane‚ spokesperson for the department.

He said the department’s technical team was testing the system on Wednesday and hoping to get it back on track before the end of the day.