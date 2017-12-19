The temperature in the car is soaring‚ you are mentally calculating your budget and all you really want to do is to finish your Christmas shopping.

And then you see it. An empty parking bay that you have indicated will be yours. But‚ out of nowhere‚ another car has beaten you to it.

Shopping mall parking areas have turned into battlegrounds this festive season as hundreds of frustrated shoppers compete for empty bays.

Described in the US and Britain as "parking wars"‚ arguments and physical confrontations at shopping centres frequently have to be stopped by parking attendants.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesman Simon Zwane said road rage in car parks "definitely exists".