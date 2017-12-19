And he has been advertising cars for sale on his Facebook page.

Contacted for comment‚ a defensive Pretorius said: “When a guy is on the ground‚ you jump on him‚” and claimed that his decision to close the dealership “is not because of that Passat at all”‚ before ending the call.

It’s been two years since Van Lill - who lives in Kraaifontein and works for a major insurance company in Cape Town - began her fight for justice.

But her widely lauded Tribunal victory is hollow without that refund.

“The whole process has been utterly frustrating‚” she said this week. “I’ve gained nothing.”

Van Lill bought the Passat from Western Car Sales in December 2015‚ knowing it had “clocked” 280‚000 kilometres‚ but feeling confident it would serve her well. But within three days the gears wouldn’t engage properly and two days after that the car broke down completely and was driven back to the dealership on a truck‚ at her cost.

But the dealership refused to take any responsibility for the car‚ pointing to the contract‚ which states: “Vehicle sold as it stands. No warranty. Due to kilometres and age‚” and a stamp stating: “This vehicle is sold with no certificate of roadworthiness. With no warranty. In a NON-RUNNING condition. As is/voetstoets/scrap.”