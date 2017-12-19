Cyril's family reveals they prayed for victory
As ANC delegates were voting for the party's top six on Sunday, family members of the man who would eventually win the presidential race remained anxious, prayed fervently and started popping champaign.
This was revealed by Cyril Ramamphosa's niece Naledzane Nemukula last night. Her mother Ivy Ramaphosa is Cyril's sister.
"On December 16 when the conference started the mood among family members was just normal. Everything started to change and sink in yesterday [Sunday] morning and that is when we decided to come to our mom's house to cheer her up because she was down and not dealing with the situation well. We decided to buy her a cheese cake," chuckled Nemukula.
"The situation was so tense here at home that the family was not able to sleep yesterday. However, we knew that we're going to receive positive results because we've been praying for our uncle since last year," she said.
"I really feel great and I don't know what to do. My uncle is a very good person and he has been well-respected from way back then while he was still in the unions and he has a good reputation.
"I knew he was going to win and I'm excited about his win. I wish that he could become the president of South Africa because he is going to make the country to look better than it is now," he said.
Cyril's niece Fulufhelo Mothebe said: "This is a blessed day because he has been blessed as well; we are happy and we are celebrating with him.
"I just wish that he could turn all the negatives into positives and make things happen and save the country because he is not holding the position for himself but for the whole country."
Nemukula said her mother was worried that if his brother lost, then that would have made the chances of ANC winning in 2019 national elections slim.
Speaking to Sowetan from her Chiawelo home in Soweto, an overwhelmed Ivy struggled to express herself and complained about fatigue.
"I'm happy, very happy," it's all that she could say.
Cyril's nephew Miles Ramaphosa added: "Look man, I'm ecstatic. I'm going nuts right now and this is a good change because the entire world has been waiting for this. I just wish him all the good things and he should continuously improve on what he does because we've got his back [as his family] and we've always prayed for him."
His other nephew Aubrey Manoto was also over the moon.