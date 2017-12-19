Cyril's family reveals they prayed for victory

As ANC delegates were voting for the party's top six on Sunday, family members of the man who would eventually win the presidential race remained anxious, prayed fervently and started popping champaign.

This was revealed by Cyril Ramamphosa's niece Naledzane Nemukula last night. Her mother Ivy Ramaphosa is Cyril's sister.

"On December 16 when the conference started the mood among family members was just normal. Everything started to change and sink in yesterday [Sunday] morning and that is when we decided to come to our mom's house to cheer her up because she was down and not dealing with the situation well. We decided to buy her a cheese cake," chuckled Nemukula.

"The situation was so tense here at home that the family was not able to sleep yesterday. However, we knew that we're going to receive positive results because we've been praying for our uncle since last year," she said.