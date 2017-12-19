Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is looking forward to ''critical engagement'' with the new leaders of the ANC.

Cyril Ramaphosa took the reins of the governing party on Monday evening at the party's 54th elective conference‚ where the ANC's new top six was elected.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning‚ Makgoba promised that the country's faith community would support the new leadership if they "re-establish values-based‚ ethical and moral leadership''.

"On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa and the National Church Leaders' Forum‚ I congratulate the new leadership of the ANC on their election‚" he said.