South Africa

Anglican archbishop calls on new ANC leaders to uphold ethical standards

By Nashira Davids - 19 December 2017 - 09:37
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is looking forward to ''critical engagement'' with the new leaders of the ANC.

Cyril Ramaphosa took the reins of the governing party on Monday evening at the party's 54th elective conference‚ where the ANC's new top six was elected.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning‚ Makgoba promised that the country's faith community would support the new leadership if they "re-establish values-based‚ ethical and moral leadership''.

"On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa and the National Church Leaders' Forum‚ I congratulate the new leadership of the ANC on their election‚" he said.

Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC presidential race

Cyril Ramaphosa is the new president of the African National Congress (ANC), it was announced on Monday.
News
23 hours ago

The new leadership has already attracted some scorn‚ with some worrying about their close association with President Jacob Zuma.

Controversial Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza is Ramaphosa's deputy‚ while the secretary general is Ace Magashule‚ who has frequently faced allegations of state capture.

Makgoba‚ who has been a vocal critic of Zuma‚ said he would seek an audience with the ANC's incoming top brass.

"As people of faith‚ our hope is always in God and not in any political party or leader. But we do need leaders of integrity who will put the common good above all else. "I look forward to critical engagement with the new leaders of the ANC. The country is looking to them to work for the common good‚ to promote equality of opportunity and to uphold the highest ethical standards.''

Ramaphosa won't save ANC from demise, say opposition leaders

Opposition parties were skeptical yet optimistic on Monday night after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new ANC president.
News
21 hours ago

Trade unions and business welcome Ramaphosa

Business and trade unions are cautiously optimistic after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new president of the ANC on Monday night.
News
11 hours ago

'We are ready for Ramaphosa!' sing Soweto residents

"We are ready … We are ready for Ramaphosa!"
News
10 hours ago

Former ANC NEC member Barbara Hogan backs Ramaphosa

Former ANC NEC member Barbara Hogan has backed deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as the party’s president.
News
1 day ago

Twitter reactions: Cyril Ramaphosa voted ANC president

Cyril Ramaphosa has been voted as the new president of the African National Congress (ANC). Other members of the ANC top 6: David Mabuza won the ...
News
22 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X