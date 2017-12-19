Presidential hopeful Matthews Phosa had accused him of having a private army which forced ANC members into backing Mabuza’s preferred candidate for the presidential race. The gang was alleged to have intimidated ANC members who did not favour Mabuza’s unity campaign after he failed to reveal who between Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma‚ his province would be backing during the elections.

University of Cape Town political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe agreed that the outcome of these elections was indeed a big surprise.

“When we analyse the run up to the politics‚ we always think it will be slates. What we have seen here‚ however‚ is that there are mixed slates. Both camps have people in the top six. That is a departure from previous congresses‚” said Jolobe.

He said he had expected that Lindiwe Sisulu would have been appointed as Cyril Ramaphosa’s deputy but instead‚ Mabuza beat her to the post.

“We didn’t expect this but from a mathematical point of view‚ it makes sense but from a realistic point of view‚ it does not make sense at all‚” Jolobe said.

“Now‚ people will have to rise above the slates they were in but we will need to watch the NEC to see if there are similar voting parties. If the national executive committee (NEC) combines both groups‚ that will result in interesting times‚” he added.

“This may seem [like a disaster] in the short term but long term‚ everyone will get their voice.”