Mthembu rejects Zuma assertion that ANC parliamentary caucus is factional

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu has rejected President Jacob Zuma's assertion that the party's parliamentary caucus is factional in its exercise of oversight on ministers and state-owned companies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC's watershed elective conference taking place at Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg‚ Mthembu said he was not apologetic about his leadership of the ANC parliamentary caucus.

Mthembu said the ANC had resolved long ago to tackle corruption in government departments and publicly-owned companies and his parliamentary caucus was merely fulfilling that resolution by holding ministers and CEOs of public firms accountable on how they managed public funds.

The ANC chief whip said Zuma was wrong to suggest that the party's parliamentary caucus had become factional in how it tackled ministers.