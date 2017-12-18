The discovery of the "skeletal remains" of a drowning victim at Port St Johns on the Transkei coast has raised concerns over the safety for beachgoers at the holiday hotspot.

This publication understands that at as many as three people drowned on Sunday while swimming at Second Beach‚ the most popular swimming beach in the town‚ and another person drowned on Saturday. A source said that alcohol consumption was believed to have played a factor.

The Eastern Cape health department sent a rescue helicopter to search for the drowning victims on Sunday‚ but to no avail because‚ according to department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo‚ bad weather cut the flight short. They did‚ however‚ "spot two sharks" near the drowning site.

On Monday‚ however‚ a grisly discovery was made.

"Yesterday (Sunday) we received an emergency call about three drownings at Port St Johns' second beach. We dispatched our medical chopper but unfortunately the search had to be called off due to weather conditions. Only two cases were recorded with the police. During the brief search our air crew spotted two sharks.