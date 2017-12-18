Clarity on free education sought

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) which is tasked with implementing President Jacob Zuma’s bold free higher education plan next year is scrambling to find a solution to deal with an administrative burden placed on it by the shock decision.

Zuma announced on Saturday that all first-year students from poor working-class background with a combined annual income of less than R350000 would qualify for free tertiary education.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions by student activists who led the #FeesMustFall movement.

Yesterday NSFAS CEO Steven Zwane said the fund did not know whether it will have to write off all the debts of students who had not repaid their loans or not.

He admitted that it was not going to be easy to deal with the changes because of a lot of administration burden.

Zwane said this week they will meet with key role players to get clarity on how some of the things will work.

“We have been given a mandate to manage the funds that will no longer be serving as loans but grants. “To manage this we will work with institutions of higher learning to help us with the data we will need. We have to up our capacity to deliver and the country should be excited that students have been given free access to higher education,” Zwane said.

He said the fund would seek clarity on how to practically implement Zuma’s plan.