Bodies of SA students who died in Cuba back home for burial

The bodies of two medical students who drowned in Cuba earlier this month have been brought back to South Africa for burial.

The bodies of Sibusiso Thanks Ngeleka from KwaNzimakwe near Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast and Sihle Cebo Makhaye from Manguzi on the North Coast arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The KZN health department said the two students will be buried separately on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The fourth and fifth-year medical students had been part of a group of students who had hired a house to celebrate the birthday party of one of their fellow South African students in Havana when the tragedy occurred.