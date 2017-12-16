ANC calls urgent NEC meeting on three critical court judgments

ANC leaders have been called to an emergency national executive committee meeting (NEC) early on Saturday morning - two hours before the scheduled start of its national conference - to deal with three damning court judgments made on Friday.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the urgent special meeting of the outgoing NEC will sit at 8am.

The meeting is expected to discuss the party’s response to the three court judgments and decide on what action it would take in response to them.

The court judgments are likely to affect the number of delegates at the conference and may exclude the leadership of two provinces.

In the high court in Pietermaritzburg‚ Judge Rishi Seegobin dissolved the KwaZula-Natal ANC provincial executive committee (PEC)‚ disallowing the 27 member executive to participate in the conference.