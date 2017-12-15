The newly appointed board of Eskom has until June 2018‚ the date of the next AGM‚ to finalise all investigations and disciplinary proceedings against senior officials implicated in “malfeasance”.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown gave the instruction on Friday‚ during a special general board meeting at Eskom’s headquarters at Megawatt Park‚ Johannesburg.

She also dispensed advice to the new board.

It is expected the board‚ which includes Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins‚ will discuss Eskom’s various problems‚ including the appointment of a new group chief executive‚ which is Brown’s first priority.

It was reported this morning that suspended CEO Matshela Koko has been found not guilty of six charges‚ including allegedly failing to declare a conflict of interest when his stepdaughter was awarded a tender by a division he led. Board chairman Zethembe Khoza confirmed he had received the final report from the hearing’s chairman Mtombeni Mzungulu‚ but said it was now going through “board processes”.

Brown meanwhile had some sage advice for the new board: “Serving as board members of state-owned companies in the presently contested business and political environment is not for softies.