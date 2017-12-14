On Tuesday‚ paramedics and trade unions members met at Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg to discuss a campaign to end deadly attacks on ambulances.

According to the chairperson of the South African Progressive Medics Organisation‚ Mazwi Ngubane‚ there were over 15 attacks in Pietermaritzburg between 2015 and 2016.

He said that in 2015‚ a male paramedic from the rescue services was killed while helping a patient. The most recent attack was on paramedic‚ Sibusiso Mthethwa‚ aged 36‚ who was shot dead outside Edendale Hospital in June this year.

“We appeal to the department to come up with safety measures‚” said Ngubane. Controversially‚ he also said: “Those safety measures are a call for guns.”

He said that from January‚ they would start a campaign to protect emergency staff at schools and community events.

Other hotspot areas for these attacks included France‚ Slangspruit‚ Pata and Snathing‚ he said. “We want the community to change their behaviour towards paramedics. They should protect these workers not attack them‚” said Ngubane.