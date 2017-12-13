Cape Town wants to jail people who flout water restrictions.

A proposed by-law introduces the threat of imprisonment‚ cracks down on borehole use and rogue plumbers‚ makes swimming pool covers mandatory and compels section title schemes to blow the whistle on owners who use too much water.

The measures were tabled on Tuesday as proposed amendments to the water-by-law which are open for public comment until January 8.

“A person who fails to comply with water restrictions ... is guilty of an offence and is liable to a fine or upon conviction to a period of imprisonment not exceeding six months‚” says the draft.

The mayoral committee member for water‚ Xanthea Limberg‚ said the changes were aimed at making Cape Town a more resilient‚ water-sensitive city that can “thrive despite intense drought episodes”.

Under the new by-law‚ anyone who wants to use non-municipal water for domestic purposes will need the council’s written permission. And where borehole water is used for irrigation it will have to be used sparingly‚ efficiently and “in line with the watering times of the water by-laws”.