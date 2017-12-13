Daring dad saves son from wreckage as tornado strikes

A Midvaal father's heroics saved his son's life after a tornado uprooted his shack on Monday evening.

Sipho Nhlapo, 24, yesterday told Sowetan how he hid in a burrow after his shack was uprooted, leaving him and his family with nowhere to run to.

At least 31 people were injured after the tornado struck Vaal Marina, a village on the shoreline of the Vaal Dam, leaving over 1 000 people homeless.

"My son Nkululeko was being bathed by my wife Bonolo when the door was flung open. I got up to close it but the wind was too strong, so I asked my wife to help me push against it to keep it closed," Nhlapo said.

He said a few moments later, the roof was blown off and he saw dark clouds overhead.

"We quickly ran to our son to provide cover for him, but then the whole shack seemed like someone lifted it from the ground as it blew away. My wife, child and I were also blown away from where we had taken cover," he said.

His wife was blown 10metres away from them and clung onto a neighbour's caravan to survive.