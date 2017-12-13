Ban on suspects being bust on social media

Newly appointed police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has banned the posting on social media of pictures of suspects being arrested by police.

In an internal circular sent out on Monday last week, Sitole reprimanded those who have made such posts.

In October, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was left red-faced after his Twitter post about the arrest of eight men allegedly linked to shootings in Marikana in the Western Cape backfired, as they were all later released without being charged.

The two-page circular, which Sowetan has seen, bans the publishing of pictures of suspects prior to their appearance in court.

The ban covers posts made on all social media platforms without written approval.

The circular was sent out to all divisional and regional commissioners, provincial commissioners, head of the Hawks and Mbalula through his chief of staff.

Mbalula, who has more than 1.1million Twitter followers, regularly uses his page to post pictures of police arrests and operations.