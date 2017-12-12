Post Office upbeat on social grants

It took dozens of intense meetings - some going till past midnight at the Union Buildings - for the Post Office and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to finally reach an agreement.

SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes told Sowetan yesterday that the agreement, announced on Sunday by Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, meant a crucial capacity would be built within the state.

"My contention has always been that the paying of social grants is a government service, not a business," Barnes said.

The payment of social grants had been subject to a Constitutional Court case by the Black Sash, which wanted the highest court in the land to exercise oversight over the process to find a new social grants payment provider.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini came under fire for failing to have a service provider ready on March 31 when the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) ended.

Dlamini had stated that the Post Office had no capacity to issue Sassa grants.