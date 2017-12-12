Horror rapes break up family

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday heard how a six-hour rape ordeal turned the lives of a mother, her daughter and the mother's former boyfriend upside down during mitigation of sentence.

The 50-year-old mother and her 25-year-old daughter were tied up and raped while the boyfriend was forced to watch.

Armed with a knife, Thabiso Sibanyoni, 25, broke into their home in Mohlakeng on the West Rand in May 2016 where the three and a three-year-old child slept.

He demanded money, but was told by the boyfriend that he only had R47 and loose cigarettes in the house.

He then tied the women's hands behind their backs and took turns raping them.

Sibanyoni took smoke breaks during the ordeal and forced his victims to take pills that made them dizzy. They were raped three times each.

He was convicted of the rapes and housebreaking in August.

Sibanyoni committed the crimes while he was on parole for rape and robbery.

For this, he was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in 2010. In 2013, he appealed the sentence but was given an additional 10 years.

Sibanyoni was released on parole in September 2015.

The court yesterday heard that the victims were rescued by neighbours at about 5am after Sibanyoni had left.

Probation officers who prepared the victim impact reports said the family's lives had completely changed. Probation officer Mpho Muavha said the boyfriend had flashbacks and had developed excessive drinking habits.

"He sleeps drunk and immediately when he wakes up he wants to drink alcohol in order to get drunk. This shows that he avoids being sober in order to avoid dealing with the flashbacks and trauma."

Muavha said the man wanted Sibanyoni to go to jail for a long time.

The court heard that the daughter had since left the house to live with a relative because she felt unsafe.

She also said the mother had ended her relationship with her boyfriend.

Probation officer Nondumiso Myalo said: "She (the daughter) stated it was a painful experience to watch her mother being raped and not being able to assist. She stated that she decided to move away and go to start a new life in a new environment."

Myalo said the woman continued to experience nightmares and sleeps with the lights on.

Sibanyoni's advocate Jabulani Nyathi asked the court to hand down a sentence that would not break his client.

Prosecutor Sharon Masedi said Sibanyoni made a mockery of the justice system.

"He clearly does not want to be rehabilitated," she said.

Masedi asked for life imprisonment on each count of rape.

The trial continues.