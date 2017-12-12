The ANC has agreed to investigate the concerns raised by presidential hopeful Matthews Phosa about alleged irregularities in the nominations process of the preferred candidate in the Mpumalanga province.

This was revealed by his campaign manager‚ Ronalo “Ronnie” Malomane who filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court on behalf of Phosa‚ seeking to have the province’s nomination process declared unlawful‚ illegal and unconstitutional.

“The ANC will form a task team to Mpumalanga in order to track each and every...branch of the ANC and check all of their complaints‚” said Malomane.

In court papers‚ Malomane had argued that the ANC branch in Mpumalanga had not singled out their preferred candidate for the elections but had instead nominated "unity" for new national leaders at the party's elective conference scheduled to take place from December 16-20.

Malomane said following their meeting with the ANC leaders on Monday‚ they had resolved the issue of unity.