On Friday travellers flying from Gauteng to drought-ravaged Cape Town will be encouraged to exchange five kilograms of their on-flight baggage for five litres of water.

The one-day activation between OR Tambo and Cape Town International airports will allow passengers to have their luggage weighed‚ and travellers whose luggage is five (or more) kilograms under the weight limit will be able to ‘exchange’ their unused kilograms for litres of water that will be delivered to Cape Town on their behalf.

Technology company Siemens is hoping the initiative‚ called the #SiemensAirDrop‚ will ease the strain on the city’s rapidly dwindling water supply.

Cape Town dam levels are at 35% and the city is expected to run out of potable water in May next year. Nearly 250‚000 local visitors are expected to descend on the Mother City over the festive period‚ with Vaalies (a colloquial term for tourists from inland areas) making up the bulk of them.

Head of Communications for Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa Keshin Govender said the severity of the crisis inspired them to do something.