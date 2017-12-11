Gordhan: 'nothing' to do with Pauw

Axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan has labelled the allegations about him being the mastermind behind Jacques Pauw's The President's Keepers as "pre-conference conspiracies".

The allegations were contained in a front-page article of the Sunday Independent newspaper yesterday.

It claimed Gordhan had led a team that approached the investigative journalist with "tons of information" for his book.

Gordhan told Sowetan yesterday he had "absolutely nothing" to do with Pauw's book and described the allegations as "manufactured", just days before the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on the 16th.

"These are lies aimed at discrediting certain individuals and to defend state capture and looting," he said.

Gordhan said the allegations were designed to make "those responsible for state capture have some sort of defence and to do what they've been doing after the [ANC elective] conference," he said.

The article said Gordhan was "pushing" for deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to replace president Jacob Zuma.

Pauw said the allegations were "untrue and malicious".

The article claimed Gordhan, former South African Revenue Services executives Ivan Pillay and Johann van Loggerenberg, were among the people who met Pauw ahead of the publication of his book.

Pauw said: "It is truly bizarre to claim that people like Pravin Gordhan have used me to write a book in order to influence the outcome of the ANC conference.

"I have never met Mr Pillay and have never spoken to him in my life. I have never met Mr Gordhan prior to the publishing of the book."