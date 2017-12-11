Digital world opens for poor village
Young people in a North West village believe they can bring a positive change to their conditions by creating jobs.
Madibogo is one of the villages in Ratlou local municipality where over 2000 underage girls were reported pregnant or were young mothers last year.
At the weekend, 40 young people were trained in various fields and supplied with tools to help them open up businesses.
They will be part of a digital village - a hub that villagers can use as a one-stop for various services.
It has a telemedical centre and a solar- power generator that powers up the administration centre.
Villagers can also access the internet.
Some of the youth were trained in the field of e-waste and cellphone repairs.
The digital village was launched by Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Samsung South Africa in Lohatlheng section in Madibogo.
The digital village will give locals access to the best healthcare from the telemedical centre.
Bogopane-Zulu said poverty created a lot of challenges.
"Lack of education makes them end up making wrong decisions," she said.
Bogopane-Zulu said the centre would from next year be able to assist people with chronic diseases.