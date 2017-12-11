Body of dead man found under rubbish in Mdantsane

A body of an unidentified man was found buried under rubbish at the side of the Black Road outside Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made by four boys who were on their way to deliver breakfast for Abakhwetha (initiates).

After stumbling upon the lifeless body‚ the distressed cup-bearers raced to the R102 and flagged down provincial traffic officers Sipho Flepu and Christopher Plaatjies who were patrolling on the road.

Plaatjies said he and his patrol partner Flepu were driving towards Mdantsane when they saw the panic-stricken boys. “We then stopped and they told us that there was a dead body lying on the side of the road in the bushes.”